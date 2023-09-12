New Cabinet: President Mnangagwa Has Reversed Appointments Of Paradza And Matsikenyere

5 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reversed the appointments of John Paradza and Nokuthula Matsikenyere, as they are not Members of Parliament.

Paradza was yesterday announced as the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife, while Matsikenyere was appointed as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province. However, during the swearing-in ceremony this afternoon, the two individuals were not included among the ministers taking their oaths of office.

John Paradza, the candidate of the ZANU PF party in the upcoming by-election in Gutu West, does not currently hold a seat in parliament. However, he was included among the nine non-constituency Members of Parliament (MPs) appointed to the Cabinet on Monday, which is two more than the expected number of seven.

