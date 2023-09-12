Opposition CCC Concerned About President Mnangagwa's Newly Announced Cabinet

Opposition CCC Concerned About President Mnangagwa's Newly Announced Cabinet4 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed concerns about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s newly announced cabinet. The party criticised the regime for disregarding criticisms from regional and international observer missions about the conduct of the recent elections and the legitimacy of the president’s inauguration.
They argued that the cabinet, composed of friends, family, loyalists, and underqualified individuals, lacks credibility and fails to prioritise positive development. The party also raised alarm over the expansion of the cabinet to accommodate personal connections, questioning the regime’s commitment to responsible resource allocation. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC emphasised the need for a lean, efficient, and meritocratic government and called for peaceful resistance and collaboration with civil society and international actors to restore order in the nation. Read the statement:
PRESS STATEMENT ON MR. MNANGAGWA’S PURPORTED CABINET
Ignoring regional and international observer missions’ criticisms of the ZANU-PF regime’s conduct of 23rd August 2023 elections, contempt by voters who have dismissed the election as sham and his inauguration as illegitimate, and even doubts within his own party about his leadership, on Monday, Mr. Mnangagwa announced a new cabinet. This cabinet is illegitimate as it is a product of a disputed election. By going ahead with the announcing the appointments, Mr. Mnangagwa has revealed what has come to be associated with his autocratic regime: a casual disregard of, and contempt for people’s voice. The cabinet, like the just ended election, fails the credibility and legitimacy test. Constituted of his friends, family, loyalists and the least qualified, the cabinet is the worst since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980. It shows no interest in a positive legacy and no attempt to spur positive development. It is yet another missed leadership opportunity for Mnangagwa. Particularly worrying is his appointment of his son and nephew as deputy ministers of finance and tourism. respectively. Equally disturbing is his retention. from previous government, of several ministers who were rejected during his own party, ZANU PF’s primary elections, and in general elections.Feedback
The reappointment of old and tired loyalists exacerbates concerns about the lack of commitment to fresh perspectives and innovative ideas within the regime. It is also concerning that to accommodate friends and family, Mr. Mnangagwa has expanded the cabinet from the previous 22 to 26 ministries or government departments. The bloated cabinet raises serious questions about the regime’s commitment to using the nation’s resources prudently. President Nelson Chamisa pledges a lean cabinet of not more than 15 ministers, and emphasizes meritocracy, and efficiency. As the leading, CCC is saying that Zimbabwe cannot afford this chaos. We need to take a firm stand against the chaos by continuing to peacefully resist in our various ways, and also by working in partnership with the civil society and regional and international actors, to restore sanity to our nation. It is only a legitimate government that can provide leadership and cabinet that our country needs. By installing a cabinet that is guaranteed to fail and rather than think of the national plight, Mr. Mnangagwa has set up an infrastructure to feed his family and hangers on. It is another “saka muchaita seyi moment” which continues to push the patience of the citizens-
IT WILL NOT END WELL.
