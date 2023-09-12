Opposition CCC Concerned About President Mnangagwa's Newly Announced Cabinet

4 minutes ago

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed concerns about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s newly announced cabinet. The party criticised the regime for disregarding criticisms from regional and international observer missions about the conduct of the recent elections and the legitimacy of the president’s inauguration.

They argued that the cabinet, composed of friends, family, loyalists, and underqualified individuals, lacks credibility and fails to prioritise positive development. The party also raised alarm over the expansion of the cabinet to accommodate personal connections, questioning the regime’s commitment to responsible resource allocation. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the CCC emphasised the need for a lean, efficient, and meritocratic government and called for peaceful resistance and collaboration with civil society and international actors to restore order in the nation. Read the statement: