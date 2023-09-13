Harare Closed Water Treatment Plant After A "Lake Turn" Phenomenon At Lake Chivero

This phenomenon brings the dirty water to abstraction point (the level where water is drawn from the lake to the treatment works for treatment).

The City has had to shut down the plant to allow for adjustment of abstraction levels to draw better quality raw water for treatment.

The shutdown has resulted in water supply shortages to the whole City. Water supply is expected to be restored by 1800hrs today, 13 September 2023.

Residents are therefore encouraged to use available water sparingly as works are being carried out.

TOWN CLERK

Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe, has for years faced significant water challenges with some suburbs going for years without water. The city’s water supply system is struggling to meet the growing demand due to various factors. These challenges include ageing infrastructure, limited investment in water infrastructure development, and prolonged drought periods affecting water sources. As a result, residents are experiencing frequent water shortages and irregular supply. Analysts say the situation remains a pressing concern, requiring sustainable solutions to ensure adequate and reliable water supply for the residents of Harare.

