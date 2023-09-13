Pindula|Search Pindula
Kim Jong Un's Meeting With Putin Raises Concerns Of An Arms Agreement Amid Russia-Ukraine War

7 minutes ago
Wed, 13 Sep 2023 11:52:21 GMT
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting has attracted significant attention, with concerns from the West that it could lead to an arms agreement supporting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Following initial discussions and a visit to an eastern Russian spaceport, a state dinner in honour of Kim has now commenced.

China factor

According to Fyodor Tertitskiy, an expert on North Korean military and politics, China plays a crucial role in restraining a potential arms deal between Moscow and Pyongyang. The expert suggests that Putin seeks access to North Korean ammunition stockpiles to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. The expert highlights that both leaders have their own interests to pursue and face domestic pressures. However, any agreement between Russia and North Korea would be influenced by China, their largest trading partner and political patron. The expert emphasises that the relationship between Russia and North Korea is characterised by deception and rhetoric, with Moscow supporting China’s approach to Pyongyang. 

Reports about Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin meeting:

– Putin hints at assistance: Putin showed a willingness to help North Korea develop its space program during a tour of the Vostochny space launch site. He indicated that Russia came to support North Korea in launching its own satellites and rockets.

– Kim praises Russia: Initial talks focused on economic cooperation, humanitarian issues, and regional situations. Kim praised Russia for defending its sovereignty and security against hegemonic forces, likely referring to the US and the West.

– US arms warning: The US government warned of active arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea, raising concerns about the potential violation of UN sanctions and North Korea’s nuclear-capable ballistic missile program.

– Deepening ties: Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton highlighted the significance of the meeting, extending beyond potential arms deals. He emphasized the importance for North Korea to establish significant contact with Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

– North Korea fires missiles: Prior to the summit, North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles, possibly as a demonstration of military readiness. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff considered it a provocative act.

– No signing of documents: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no plans for Putin and Kim to sign documents during their meeting at the Russian Space Centre. The leaders held closed-door talks for over an hour at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East region. Peskov stated that Russia is open to cooperating with North Korea in sensitive areas, including military interaction.

– Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a cosmodrome in far eastern Russia. Putin mentioned prospects for military-technical cooperation and bilateral cooperation in space and agriculture.

– Talks between Kim and Putin concluded after approximately four to five hours, with reports of a toast to their friendship and close ties. Kim expressed confidence in the Russian army and people’s ability to triumph against “evil.”

Sanctions on North Korea: Russia’s position on UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea will not hinder the development of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. Russia initially supported stringent sanctions against North Korea in 2017 but has since expressed concerns about their humanitarian impact. They advocate for a more balanced approach.

