WATCH: Deputy Finance Minister Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa Outlines Targets

Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa, the 34-year-old son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has briefly outlined the Ministry of Finance’s major targets. He made the remarks recently after being sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion. Speaking to the media immediately after the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, he stated that his mandate will come from his immediate superior, Professor Mthuli Ncube, who is the Minister of Finance.

Mnangagwa said the Ministry aims to tackle issues such as macroeconomic instability and inflation. Watch the video below for more.

President Mnangagwa was criticised for appointing his son with some arguing that the appointment was influenced by patronage and nepotism, not merit.

