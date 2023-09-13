Yadah FC Wants Highlanders Match Moved From Barbourfields Stadium Over Security Reasons

In light of these circumstances, our client, Yadah FC, is of the firm view that the safety and well-being of its fans, players, and officials as well as other stakeholders which is of paramount importance have since been compromised in the wake of its impending fixture against Highlanders.

Consequent to these unfortunate events, our client is of the firm belief that it will be extremely challenging for it to receive fair treatment from the match officials.

The psychological impact of the violence, coupled with the lack of accountability for those responsible, casts a shadow of doubt on the objectivity and impartiality of the officiating team that will be in charge of the match in circumstances where the Highlanders fans will be in attendance.

This situation greatly undermines the principles of fair play and jeopardises the integrity of the game.

Our client anticipates that its players will be inhibited from performing to their full potential due to the fear of incensing Highlanders FC supporters. This fear could lead to a detrimental effect on their performance, resulting in an unfair competition, where the principle of fair play cannot be achieved.

All the circumstances considered, particularly the volatile and unsafe environment as well as the potential risks involved, we are instructed to request for a change of venue and subsequently propose an alternative solution for the upcoming match against Highlanders FC, which is likely to be played before the prevailing situation stabilises.

We are instructed to formally request, as we hereby do, for a change of venue for the aforementioned match from Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo to Bata Stadium in Gweru or any other neutral venue which is located outside the City of Bulawayo.