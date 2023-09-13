Zimbabwe Police Launch Operation "Tame The Traffic Jungle" To Address Road Lawlessness

Any vehicle moving on the roads with no registration plates will be impounded. This include those vehicles which have been imported and are moving with temporary plates. The Police has been assured by Central Vehicle Registry that they have adequate stock of number plates, therefore there is no excuse for motorists not to register vehicles within two weeks after importation as stipulated under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13.

Police will also take action on heavy vehicles which are crisscrossing residential suburbs in towns and cities while clearly disregarding the use of outlying designated routes as required by national regulations and local authority by-laws.

Above all, operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle” will also account for unroadworthy vehicles and public service vehicles which do not have legal documents such as insurance, route authority and certificate of fitness. Vehicle owners who leave breakdown vehicles on the road while blocking traffic with some using tree branches and stones as warning signs instead of proper reflective triangles will not be spared. The Police will also take action against illegal fittings on motor vehicles for example bar lights used in violation of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations.

Farming equipment such as tractors and combine harvesters driven on highways disregarding relevant regulating statutes will be impounded. Meanwhile, on 12th September 2023, Police made 1940 arrests and impounded 865 vehicles as the operation took effect throughout the country.

The police warns motorists who will try to compromise the operation by trying to negotiate with police officers on the ground or offer bribes to be let scot-free that they will be arrested.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to cooperate with police officers and relevant stakeholders in order to bring sanity on the country’s roads and Central Business Districts. The public is free to report errant drivers on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

