Zimbabwe Police Launch Operation "Tame The Traffic Jungle" To Address Road Lawlessness

Zimbabwe Police Launch Operation "Tame The Traffic Jungle" To Address Road Lawlessness4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has initiated operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle” across all provinces of the country starting from September 12, 2023. The operation aims to address the widespread disregard for traffic laws, particularly in major cities and towns. A police statement seen by Pindula News states that instances such as driving against traffic flow, running red lights, and reckless lane violations have contributed to chaos and congestion. Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, stated that the police will also take action against heavy vehicles that inappropriately traverse residential areas instead of using designated routes as stipulated by national regulations and local by-laws. Read the statement:
LAUNCH OF OPERATION TAME THE TRAFFIC JUNGLE BY THE ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle” in all the country’s provinces with effect from 12th September 2023. This operation has been necessitated by the lawlessness on the roads especially in major cities and towns where some drivers are openly causing chaos and congestion by driving against one way, oncoming traffic, through red robots and reckless lane violation. Police are also concerned with the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushika-shika and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points, while contravening the country’s laws with impunity. Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and off loading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights.
Police will therefore ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.Feedback
Any vehicle moving on the roads with no registration plates will be impounded. This include those vehicles which have been imported and are moving with temporary plates. The Police has been assured by Central Vehicle Registry that they have adequate stock of number plates, therefore there is no excuse for motorists not to register vehicles within two weeks after importation as stipulated under the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13.
Police will also take action on heavy vehicles which are crisscrossing residential suburbs in towns and cities while clearly disregarding the use of outlying designated routes as required by national regulations and local authority by-laws.
Above all, operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle” will also account for unroadworthy vehicles and public service vehicles which do not have legal documents such as insurance, route authority and certificate of fitness. Vehicle owners who leave breakdown vehicles on the road while blocking traffic with some using tree branches and stones as warning signs instead of proper reflective triangles will not be spared. The Police will also take action against illegal fittings on motor vehicles for example bar lights used in violation of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations.
Farming equipment such as tractors and combine harvesters driven on highways disregarding relevant regulating statutes will be impounded. Meanwhile, on 12th September 2023, Police made 1940 arrests and impounded 865 vehicles as the operation took effect throughout the country.
The police warns motorists who will try to compromise the operation by trying to negotiate with police officers on the ground or offer bribes to be let scot-free that they will be arrested.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to cooperate with police officers and relevant stakeholders in order to bring sanity on the country’s roads and Central Business Districts. The public is free to report errant drivers on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals