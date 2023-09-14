Police Release Names Of 19 Barbourfields Stadium Violence Suspects

Police Release Names Of 19 Barbourfields Stadium Violence Suspects4 minutes ago
Police have released the names of 19 people arrested in connection with the violence that resulted in the abandonment of the high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, 10 September.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they are still conducting investigations to account for other suspects who were involved in the violence.
The 19, who were arrested for public violence, have been identified by the police as follows:
- Raymond Nkomo,(25) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
- Noboth Sithole, of Mzilikazi, Bulawayo
- Sylvester Gumbo (30) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
- Sheperd Ncube (26) of BMC, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo
- Wisdom Dube (30) of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
- Shepherd Dube (24) of Ngozi Mine Cowdray Park, Bulawayo
- Raymond Nkomo (26) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
- Micah Masuku (49) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
- Zibusiso Nkomo (32) of Old Lobengula, Bulawayo
- Nelson Musengi (27) of Phelandaba West, Bulawayo
- Brian Moyo (36) of New Luveve, Bulawayo
- Willard Ncube (46) of Pumula South, Bulawayo
- Khumbulani Khumalo (49) of Sauerstown, Bulawayo
- Promise Mbambo (37) of Jabulani Flats Makokoba
- Hlakanipha Luphahla (28) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
- Japhet Ncube (30) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo
- Brandon Mpala (27) of Masiyephambili flats, Bulawayo
- Ayanda Dube (33) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
- Prince Moyo (35) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo.
