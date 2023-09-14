Police Release Names Of 19 Barbourfields Stadium Violence Suspects

4 minutes ago

Police have released the names of 19 people arrested in connection with the violence that resulted in the abandonment of the high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, 10 September.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they are still conducting investigations to account for other suspects who were involved in the violence.

The 19, who were arrested for public violence, have been identified by the police as follows:

