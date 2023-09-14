Pindula|Search Pindula
Police Release Names Of 19 Barbourfields Stadium Violence Suspects

4 minutes ago
Thu, 14 Sep 2023 15:01:48 GMT
Police have released the names of 19 people arrested in connection with the violence that resulted in the abandonment of the high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, 10 September.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations), Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they are still conducting investigations to account for other suspects who were involved in the violence.

The 19, who were arrested for public violence, have been identified by the police as follows:

  1. Raymond Nkomo,(25) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
  2. Noboth Sithole, of Mzilikazi, Bulawayo
  3. Sylvester Gumbo (30) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
  4. Sheperd Ncube (26) of BMC, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo
  5. Wisdom Dube (30) of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
  6. Shepherd Dube (24) of Ngozi Mine Cowdray Park, Bulawayo
  7. Raymond Nkomo (26) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
  8. Micah Masuku (49) of Makokoba, Bulawayo
  9. Zibusiso Nkomo (32) of Old Lobengula, Bulawayo
  10. Nelson Musengi (27) of Phelandaba West, Bulawayo
  11. Brian Moyo (36) of New Luveve, Bulawayo
  12. Willard Ncube (46) of Pumula South, Bulawayo
  13. Khumbulani Khumalo (49) of Sauerstown, Bulawayo
  14. Promise Mbambo (37) of Jabulani Flats Makokoba
  15. Hlakanipha Luphahla (28) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
  16. Japhet Ncube (30) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo
  17. Brandon Mpala (27) of Masiyephambili flats, Bulawayo
  18. Ayanda Dube (33) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo
  19. Prince Moyo (35) of Old Pumula, Bulawayo.

Tags

Feedback