Three Deputy Ministers Sworn In

Three Deputy Ministers Sworn In3 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in three Deputy Ministers at the State House on Thursday morning.
The three are Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco, and Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.
Mnangagwa announced a 26-member Cabinet on Monday and swore in the Ministers on Tuesday.
ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa was appointed as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, while his wife, Monica, who was previously the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, was named the new Minister of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development.
Mnangagwa appointed his son, Kudakwashe David, as the Deputy Finance Minister as well as his nephew, Tongai, as the Deputy Tourism Minister.
He also retained several individuals from the previous cabinet, among them Kirsty Coventry (Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture), Felix Mhona (Transport and Infrastructure Development), Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Investment Promotion), Kazembe Kazembe (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Anxious Masuka (Lands and Agriculture), Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education) Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and Security), and Frederick Shava (Foreign Affairs and International Trade).
More: Pindula News