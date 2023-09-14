Three Deputy Ministers Sworn In

3 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in three Deputy Ministers at the State House on Thursday morning.

The three are Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco, and Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.

Mnangagwa announced a 26-member Cabinet on Monday and swore in the Ministers on Tuesday.

