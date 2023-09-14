Zimbabwe Denies Claims Of A Diplomatic Tiff With Zambia

Thousands of Zambians marched on the streets of Ndola, Zambia’s third largest city in Copperbelt province on Monday, in protest against remarks made by ZANU PF secretary for finance, Patrick Chinamasa.

The protesters accused Chinamasa of having confessed that he killed Zambian leader Levy Mwanawasa, who died of an ailment in 2008, and also of threatening the life of Hichilema.

However, Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Livit Mugejo was quoted by ZimLive as saying relations between the two neighbouring countries were cordial. He said:

Kindly note that diplomacy is not done through the press and we will not comment on public statements. There are proper diplomatic channels we communicate with Zambia and any other state. And, as far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any collapsed relations.

Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ministry’s secretary, Nick Mangwana claimed there was a plot within SADC to push for the convening of an extra-ordinary summit on Zimbabwe.

He did not mention Zambia by name, but international relations observers concluded that he indeed implied that Zambia was behind the plot.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment