Police Fire Six Warning Shots As Drug Peddler Resists Arrest

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Muzondo, confirmed the development to The Manica Post. He said:

We confirm the arrest of Nilence Mhako of Devonshire, Sakubva. The Mutare CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit received information that Mhako was peddling drugs.

They reacted to the information by raiding Mhako’s residence. However, Mhako fiercely resisted arrest and fled.

The following day, the officers regrouped and went back to Mhako’s residence where they found him preparing a twist of dagga.

After the detectives identified themselves, he tried to evade arrest again and fiercely fought the detectives.

He was only subdued by the six warning shots that were fired by the police. That is how he was arrested.

We recovered two kilogrammes of dagga and one sachet of crystal meth from Mhako’s place.

As the police, we continue raiding drug peddlers’ havens and confiscating the drugs and substances.