Police Refute Claims That President Mnangagwa Is Being Investigated

He said the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited, and endorsed with fake details.

Asst Comm Nyathi added that Police have launched investigations into the matter and those responsible for the fake statement in the name of ZRP will be arrested. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a fake and false purported press statement issued by a criminal alleging that the Police seeks to interview His Excellency, The President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of The Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The fake statement is dated 14th September 2023. The Police dismisses this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves. For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not conducting any investigations concerning His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The law will take its course on criminal elements and political activists who want to malign the office of His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The fake statement, which has been circulating on social media platforms said:

We are seeking to interview one Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa with connection to the attempted murder of Retired General Chiwenga. It is alleged that sometime in 2018, 85-year-old Mnangagwa connived with Mary Mubaiwa, the then General Chiwenga’s wife, to poison her husband with an unknown substance. We are offering US$1 000 to anyone with information of Mnangagwa’s whereabouts.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment