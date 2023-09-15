Rusape Man Fined For A Second Time For Bedding Daughter-in-law, Again

After the betrayal, Bartholomew sent his wife packing but later forgave her and took her back.

However, he discovered that the two were still dating and sending a lot of love messages to each other.

Narrating his case before the community court recently, Bartholomew said Forget had saved his father’s number as YYU in her phone.

He said that in one of the messages, they were planning to meet in Rusape for some “quality time”. Said Bartholomew:

This is my second time coming before this court, suing my father for dating my wife. He is still seeing my wife. In March 2023, I scrolled my wife’s phone and came across a contact saved as YYU. She was exchanging love messages with that contact. They were also planning to travel to Rusape to have some quality time. I made some inquiries, only to realise that YYU was my father. Both my wife and father denied dating.

Isaac, however, denied ever dating his daughter-in-law adding that his son is just suspicious and does not have any evidence.

He also revealed that Bartholomew set his house on fire, accusing him of sleeping with Forget.

Forget also denied dating her father-in-law and claimed that there was no way she could ever communicate with Isaac as her phone was always with her husband.

Despite the denials, Chief Makoni’s court found Isaac guilty of adultery and fined him two cattle.

Isaac was also found guilty of incest and was fined one beast.

He was also ordered to hand over two goats to his son as the cost of the lawsuit.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment