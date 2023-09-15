"Serve The People With Humility", Mnangagwa Tells New Cabinet Ministers

Our people deserve quality, affordable and accessible services. Under our watch, as members of the Executive, more of our people must be taken out of poverty into prosperity, especially the vulnerable, women and youth. To achieve this, servant leadership, continuous learning and the responsive implementation of policies and projects remain integral. Further, we must work with a great sense of urgency, unity of purpose and seamless synergies. … I will not accept the “shef-shef” mentality. We are servants of the people and must manage Government affairs with humility and servant leadership.

Mnangagwa also said public entities should be reformed to guarantee their viability and profitability.

The President urged Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to promote inclusive participation of all the pertinent partners in the economy. He said:

To enhance inclusive participation of all the stakeholders in the economy, ministers and permanent secretaries must be agile and provide the requisite leadership. Participation in NDS1 thematic and technical working groups must be taken seriously and meetings, timeously convened. Dereliction of duty in this regard will not be condoned. You are all directed to entrench the spirit of collaboration, partnerships and joint programming with all stakeholders.

Mnangagwa said his administration will continue to create an environment that attracts investment. He said:

Government must continue to create an enabling environment for investment. It is my expectation that over the next five years, government business will be anchored by the “Whole of Economy and Society Approach to Development”. The open-door policy must be the norm and not an exception. Hence, stakeholder engagement and dialogue has to be promoted.

