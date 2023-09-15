Zimbabwe Going Back Into A Dark Cloud Of Illegitimacy - CCC

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Siziba, who is expected to appear in court this Friday for allegedly inciting violence at a football match on Sunday, said Zimbabwe is moving towards a period of uncertainty. He said:

The recent attacks, persecution and illegal arrest of our Councillors and MPs is a clear sign that the regime is petrified. We just came out of an election, and our people are being punished for rejecting ZANU PF on the ballot. No victor would punish his people, no father would beat up his kids after winning a lotto. It is self-evident that our country is going back into a dark cloud of illegitimacy, stagnation and uncertainty. The closure of democratic space and attack on dissenting voices will soon show its ugly face on the economy. A disputed and discredited election cannot produce legitimate leadership.

Journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono on Thursday said the arrest of CCC MPs is a brazen attempt by ZANU PF to whittle down the opposition’s numbers in Parliament and attain a two-thirds majority to enable the ruling party to push for constitutional amendments.

He said ZANU PF is planning to arrest “as many CCC MPs as possible” and then call for by-elections which it will rig to achieve a two-thirds majority necessary for constitutional amendments.

Chin’ono warned CCC MPs to avoid saying things that will get the government to craft “false charges” against them.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment