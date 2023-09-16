9 600 Arrested In Operation “Tame The Traffic Jungle”4 minutes ago
The number of people who have been arrested by the Police in the ongoing operation dubbed “Tame the Traffic Jungle” has risen to more than 9 600.
On Saturday, 16 September, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 4 307 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with defects. He said:
The ZRP reports that a total of 9 673 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”. 4 307 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the country’s roads with defects, while 309 vehicles have also been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.Feedback
Police are conducting the operation in conjunction with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, and city and town councils.
Motorists whose vehicles were impounded have to obtain all the required vehicle documents to be able to be cleared by the Vehicle Theft Squad and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, ZIMRA, among others, to get their vehicles back.
The operation has resulted in a serious transport shortage and kombis have taken advantage of the situation to hike fares.
