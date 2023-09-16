Dynamos Defender, Emmanuel Jalai, Says 2023 PSL Title Winnable

Dynamos were comfortably leading 2-0 when Highlanders fans invaded the pitch resulting in the match being called off after 38 minutes.

Speaking to NewsDay, Jalai, who is the DeMbare first-choice right-back, said there is belief in the camp that the title is now within reach. He said:

Results had not been coming but now we are getting those wins. If you look where we are now on the table, it’s a big motivation for us to push and win the league. As players we are pushing each other because it’s (the league) something that we can see it’s there. We can win it. The belief is now there. Like I said, we just have to apply ourselves in a positive way.

Jalai is the only Dynamos player who has played every minute of the team’s season so far.

DeMbare are at Bulawayo Chiefs this weekend and a win will enhance their chances of winning the title and prevent FC Platinum from claiming a fifth title in a row.

The Glamour Boys have experienced a revival since Genesis Mangombe took over from fired Herbert Maruwa.

