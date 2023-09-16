Police Impound 3 000 Vehicles Under Operation “Tame The Traffic Jungle”9 hours ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday said more than 3 000 vehicles, buses, commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis have been impounded during the ongoing operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”.
Police said the “operation has been necessitated by the lawlessness on the roads especially in major cities and towns”.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation is not being conducted in Harare only but in all the country’s ten provinces. He said:
The ZRP reports that a total of 7 075 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation, “Tame the Traffic Jungle”, 3 308 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the country’s roads with defects while 223 vehicles have also been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates. The ZRP reiterates that this operation is not focusing on Harare only but on all the country’s provinces.
Police are conducting the operation in conjunction with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, and city and town councils.
Motorists whose vehicles were impounded have to obtain all the required vehicle documents to be able to be cleared by the Vehicle Theft Squad and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, ZIMRA, among others, to get their vehicles back.
The operation has resulted in a serious transport shortage and kombis have taken advantage of the situation to hike fares.
Kombis playing the Harare-Chitungwiza route are charging US$2.50 and those plying the Harare-Mabvuku route are charging US$2 per passenger.
More: Pindula News