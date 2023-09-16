Police Impound 3 000 Vehicles Under Operation “Tame The Traffic Jungle”

9 hours ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Friday said more than 3 000 vehicles, buses, commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis have been impounded during the ongoing operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”.

Police said the “operation has been necessitated by the lawlessness on the roads especially in major cities and towns”.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation is not being conducted in Harare only but in all the country’s ten provinces. He said:

Feedback