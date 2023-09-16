Police Pledge To Tighten Security At PSL Matches

Ndebele said they held a meeting with the police commanders on Wednesday and were assured of adequate security at all PSL matches. He said:

We have responded to Yadah’s lawyers and as far as we are concerned, the fixture remains as scheduled but we appeal to fans and all stakeholders to attend football. Football is a family sport meant to unite.

We condemn violence and fans must come to watch football without invading the pitch and without throwing missiles.

We met with the police commanders on Wednesday and they have assured us of adequate security at all PSL matches.

We have requested the police to be strict in searching for potential missiles and only those vendors authorised by the owners of the stadia will be allowed to operate.

Those people who feel they have an appetite to be hooligans and cause violence should be nowhere near our stadia.