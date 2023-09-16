PSL Bans Items That May Be Used As Weapons At Matches

7 minutes ago

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has banned several objects that may be used as “missiles” at matches.

The banned objects include bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts, and buckets, which can be thrown by fans and endanger players, police officers, match officials, and other stakeholders.

In a statement released this Saturday, 16 September, the PSL said only certified kiosks will be allowed to operate during games. It said:

