PSL Bans Items That May Be Used As Weapons At Matches

PSL Bans Items That May Be Used As Weapons At Matches7 minutes ago
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has banned several objects that may be used as “missiles” at matches.
The banned objects include bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts, and buckets, which can be thrown by fans and endanger players, police officers, match officials, and other stakeholders.
In a statement released this Saturday, 16 September, the PSL said only certified kiosks will be allowed to operate during games. It said:
This serves to advise that for the purposes of safety and security, objects including bottles, cans, cooler boxes, pushcarts, buckets and other items that may be used as weapons or missiles or those that may endanger the safety of others are prohibited during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.
Security officials will be conducting thorough searches at all entry points and anyone found in possession of prohibited objects will be denied entry.
We further advise that unauthorized vendors are not allowed at stadia. Only certified kiosks will be allowed to operate during PSL matches.
The ban comes a week after some police officers and fans were injured when Highlanders fans went berserk during the match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.
The fans threw objects on the pitch and also targetted rival fans resulting in the abandonment of the high-profile match on Sunday, 10 September.
More: Pindula News