Armed Robbers Raided A House In Chisipite, Harare And Stole US$30,000 Cash

Four unknown robbers armed with two rifles and a pistol raided a house in Chisipite, Harare on September 16, 2023, and stole US$30,000 in cash. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the Harare police are still investigating the case. The authorities are urging anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station. Read the statement:

Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at the corner of Harare Drive and North Road Chispite on 16/09/23.

Four unknown suspects armed with two rifles and a pistol attacked the complainant and security guard who was on duty at the house before stealing US$30 000 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

