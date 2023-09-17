Armed Robbers Raided A House In Chisipite, Harare And Stole US$30,000 Cash

Armed Robbers Raided A House In Chisipite, Harare And Stole US$30,000 Cash5 minutes ago
Four unknown robbers armed with two rifles and a pistol raided a house in Chisipite, Harare on September 16, 2023, and stole US$30,000 in cash. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the Harare police are still investigating the case. The authorities are urging anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station. Read the statement:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house at the corner of Harare Drive and North Road Chispite on 16/09/23.
Four unknown suspects armed with two rifles and a pistol attacked the complainant and security guard who was on duty at the house before stealing US$30 000 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
While specific details about this robbery are currently sketchy, it is important to highlight that the police have consistently advised the public against keeping large amounts of money at home, as it increases the risk of being targeted by thieves. However, some analysts argue that the declining trust in the banking sector has led to individuals resorting to keeping cash at home. Over the past three years, there has been an increase in robbery cases and incidents involving armed individuals. Despite the amnesty offered to those returning illegally obtained firearms, the number of such cases has not decreased significantly.
