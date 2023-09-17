Namibia's Deputy Minister Defends President Geingob For Congratulating Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa

7 minutes ago

Namibia’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu, has come to the defence of President Hage Geingob for congratulating Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election victory. Matundu made this statement during a parliamentary session in response to questions from Maximalliant Katjimune, a parliamentarian from the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the Zimbabwean presidential elections held on 23 – 24 August 2023 by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, securing 52.6% of the votes. However, the SADC Observer Mission deemed the elections inconsistent with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC principles and guidelines for democratic elections.

In her response to Katjimune’s inquiry about why Geingob congratulated Mnangagwa despite the SADC Observer Mission’s findings, Matundu explained that diplomatic standards and practices dictate that Geingob should extend congratulations to his counterpart following election results. Matundu said:

