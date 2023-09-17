Seven Die, 31 Injured In Two Separate Accidents Along Harare-Masvingo And Gokwe-Siabuwa Roads

Seven Die, 31 Injured In Two Separate Accidents Along Harare-Masvingo And Gokwe-Siabuwa Roads6 minutes ago
Seven people died while 31 were injured in two separate road accidents that occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Road and the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road. Police statements seen by Pindula News stated that five individuals were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between a Volvo Truck and a Benz rigid truck. The tragedy occurred at the 96-kilometre mark on September 15, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm. The deceased were taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured person is receiving treatment there. Read the police statement:
The ZRP confirm a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed while one person was injured when a Volvo Truck travelling towards Chivhu with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with a Benz rigid truck which travelling in the opoposite direction with five passengers on board at the 96 kilometre peg along Harare–Masvingo road on 15/09/23 at around 1830 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
In the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road accident, two individuals died and 30 others sustained injuries when a CAG bus with 50 passengers collided with the tailboard of a Hino truck. The impact caused the Hino truck to overturn, while the bus flipped onto its roof. The incident occurred at the 30-kilometre mark. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Gokwe District Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and those injured are currently hospitalized for treatment. Read the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 30 kilometre peg along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road in which two people were killed whilst thirty others were injured. A CAG bus with 50 passengers on board hit the tailboard of a Hino truck with six passengers on board resulting in the Hino truck veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its wheels. Subsequently, the bus veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gokwe District Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.
Accidents in Zimbabwe are mainly caused by a combination of factors, including reckless driving, speeding, drunk driving, poor road conditions, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and insufficient enforcement of traffic regulations. Other contributing factors may include fatigue, distractions while driving (such as mobile phone use), and lack of road safety awareness. Additionally, the prevalence of old and poorly maintained vehicles on the roads can also contribute to accidents.