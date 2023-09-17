Seven Die, 31 Injured In Two Separate Accidents Along Harare-Masvingo And Gokwe-Siabuwa Roads

6 minutes ago

Seven people died while 31 were injured in two separate road accidents that occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Road and the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road. Police statements seen by Pindula News stated that five individuals were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between a Volvo Truck and a Benz rigid truck. The tragedy occurred at the 96-kilometre mark on September 15, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm. The deceased were taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured person is receiving treatment there. Read the police statement:

The ZRP confirm a fatal road traffic accident in which five people were killed while one person was injured when a Volvo Truck travelling towards Chivhu with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on-collision with a Benz rigid truck which travelling in the opoposite direction with five passengers on board at the 96 kilometre peg along Harare–Masvingo road on 15/09/23 at around 1830 hours. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In the Gokwe-Siabuwa Road accident, two individuals died and 30 others sustained injuries when a CAG bus with 50 passengers collided with the tailboard of a Hino truck. The impact caused the Hino truck to overturn, while the bus flipped onto its roof. The incident occurred at the 30-kilometre mark. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Gokwe District Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and those injured are currently hospitalized for treatment. Read the statement:

