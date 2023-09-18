Operation Tame The Traffic Jungle: Over 1000 Touts Arrested

In an earlier statement, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that instances such as driving against traffic flow, running red lights, and reckless lane violations have contributed to chaos and congestion.

Some analysts, however, attribute traffic congestion in Zimbabwean cities like Harare to insufficient infrastructure, poor traffic management, inefficient public transportation, inadequate parking facilities, and rapid urbanisation. They say these factors result in increased reliance on private vehicles, inadequate road capacity, and traffic flow disruptions.

The public transport system in Zimbabwe collapsed in the early 2000s due to a combination of economic challenges and poor governance. Factors such as hyperinflation, fuel shortages, lack of infrastructure maintenance, and overall economic decline contributed to the collapse. This led to a decline in the quality and availability of public transportation services, impacting the mobility and accessibility of the population. The collapse resulted in a reliance on informal and often unsafe modes of transportation, exacerbating the transportation challenges faced by Zimbabweans.

Therefore, addressing mshika-shika and touts alone won’t solve Zimbabwe’s transportation challenges. Comprehensive solutions require infrastructure development, improved public transportation, regulations, economic stability, and job creation.

