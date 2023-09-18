ZIMCODD Urges Government To Prioritise Service Delivery

ZIMCODD Urges Government To Prioritise Service Delivery4 minutes ago
According to the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), the government needs to prioritize service delivery and hold local authorities responsible for their failure to maintain essential services. In their recent report on public resource management, Zimcodd emphasized that the government should ensure access to basic services like water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and security for all citizens, regardless of their income or location.
ZIMCODD also stressed the need for local authorities to be held accountable for the maintenance of water pipes, local clinics, and sewage systems, while responsible line ministries should be accountable for deteriorating infrastructure. The report read:
Performance assessments of ministers, permanent secretaries and local authority CEOs [chief executive officers] must reflect what is on the ground.Feedback
ZIMCODD emphasised the importance of regular consultations with citizens to gather their feedback on service delivery. They recommended conducting broader consultations to effectively assess the performance of local authorities in delivering services. Additionally, ZIMCODD urged the central government to promptly allocate and disburse the 2023 resources to ministries and local authorities, specifically the devolution fund, to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.
Since 2000, service delivery in Zimbabwe has been poor, with significant challenges in providing essential services such as water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and infrastructure maintenance. Limited financial resources, corruption, mismanagement, and political instability contribute to these problems.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals