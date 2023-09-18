ZIMCODD Urges Government To Prioritise Service Delivery

4 minutes ago

According to the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), the government needs to prioritize service delivery and hold local authorities responsible for their failure to maintain essential services. In their recent report on public resource management, Zimcodd emphasized that the government should ensure access to basic services like water, sanitation, healthcare, education, and security for all citizens, regardless of their income or location.

ZIMCODD also stressed the need for local authorities to be held accountable for the maintenance of water pipes, local clinics, and sewage systems, while responsible line ministries should be accountable for deteriorating infrastructure. The report read: