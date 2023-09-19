EU Has Suspended Its US$5 Million Financial Support For ZEC

Background information – The ZIM-ECO2 project :

The primary goal of the ZIM ECO 2 project is to enhance ZEC’s capacity to conduct the electoral process, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of the entire electoral cycle, not limited to elections alone. This project is managed by UNDP and receives support from various donors, including the EU. Following the signing of the Financing Agreement with the Ministry of Finance in November 2022, the EU officially entered into the ZIM-ECO2 project with UNDP in December 2022, providing a total contribution of 4.7 million USD, of which approximately 1 million Euros have been spent.

ZEC declared that in the presidential race, the ruling party ZANU PF emerged victorious, with their candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa winning the majority and becoming the president. However, the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, refused to accept the election results and called for new elections. Mnangagwa was sworn in on September 4, 2023 as the president.