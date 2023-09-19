Zimbabwe Dollar Lost Value Against The USD During The RBZ's Forex Auction On 19 September 2023

8 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe dollar lost value against the United States dollar (USD) once again at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s wholesale foreign exchange auction held on September 19, 2023.

The RBZ reported that the USD was valued at ZW$5,015.4279 this Tuesday, which is higher compared to the rate of ZWL$4,712.1675 recorded on September 12, 2023. This increase follows the previous rate of ZWL$4,647.9681 observed on September 6, 2023.

Regarding the allocation of foreign currency from the auction, the majority, amounting to $275,395.54, was assigned to Machinery and Equipment. Services such as loans, education, dividends, and disinvestments received $163,240.14, while Consumables (including spares, tyres, electricals, etc.) followed closely with an allocation of $121,390.64. Raw materials obtained the lowest allocation of $45,391.75.

