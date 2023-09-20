Stop Lawfare, United States Embassy Tells Mnangagwa

7 minutes ago

The United States Embassy in Zimbabwe has expressed concern over reports of continued politically motivated violence and intimidation in the aftermath of the disputed 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Posting on X, the Embassy also urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to stop “lawfare”.

Lawfare is the misuse of the law as a weapon to cause problems for political opponents. Said the U.S. Embassy:

