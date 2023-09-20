Two Soldiers Among Four People Who Drowned In Lake Kariba

Two Soldiers Among Four People Who Drowned In Lake Kariba5 minutes ago
Two members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) were among four people who died on Saturday after their boat sank on Lake Kariba.
ZRP spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred near Tsetse Island, Kariba around 12:30 PM on 16 September 2023.
The four deceased people were identified as follows:
- Sergeant Tatenda Nekati (36) of the Zimbabwe National Army
- Corporal Nxobile Ncube of the Zimbabwe National Army
- Trust Phiri (24) of Chilimba Village Negande, Kariba
- Adson Mupiringano (40) of Batonga, Kariba
Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were retrieved on 17th and 18th September 2023 and were taken to Kariba District mortuary for post-mortem.
He urged members of the public to be safety conscious when using dinghy boats.
