ZIFA Committee Wants Highlanders Gaffer As Warriors Coach

ZIFA Committee Wants Highlanders Gaffer As Warriors Coach4 minutes ago
The ZIFA Normalisation Committee (ZIFA NC) has approached Highlanders Football Club, seeking permission to appoint their coach Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira as the Warriors’ boss on an interim basis.
A letter dated 19 September 2023 and addressed to the Highlanders Chairman, by ZIFA NC Chairman Lincoln Mutasa confirms the interest in the Brazilian. Reads the letter:
The Normalization Committee would like to request your Executive permission to engage one of your employees in the name of Brito Baltemar Jose Oliveira for a possible appointment as the interim Senior Men National Teams Coach.Feedback
Whereas he has indicated he is in permanent employ of your esteemed organization.
It is in that light of integrity we hereby pray you shall find it beneficial to release him for envisaged national duty during this interim Normalization period.
Brito, who arrived in the country last year, has been fairly successful at Highlanders, with the club in second position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.
Highlanders were also the only team that remained unbeaten during the first half of this campaign.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals