Chinhoyi Ward 2 Councillor, Patricia Chibaya (CCC), Dies

According to a NewZimbabwe.com report, Chibaya died on Wednesday at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was rushed for treatment for symptoms of a mild stroke and migraine.

Chinhoyi Mayor Owen Charuza expressed deep shock over Chibaya’s sudden death. He said:

It is correct that we have lost Cllr Chibaya, and we are still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss. We are actually at her residence where people from all corners are flocking to confirm if indeed it is true. I am shocked.

Chibaya became a councillor in 2018 under the MDC Alliance ticket and was elected deputy mayor following the resignation of then Ward 6 Councillor, Mercy Mada in January 2023.

She shrugged off stiff competition from two other CCC councillors and one ZANU PF member to land the deputy mayor’s post.

Chibaya, former mayor Dyke Makumbi, and current deputy mayor Chipo Mlotshwa contested in the polls to replace Mada.

She garnered 6 votes ahead of her closest rival Makumbi who got 5, while ZANU PF’s Voster Mashevedzanwa got 2 and Mlotshwa received 1 vote.

Chibaya intended to contest for deputy mayor post again but CCC whipped members to nominate and vote for Mlotshwa instead.

In accordance with section 121 A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), a by-election must be held in the Ward to replace her.

