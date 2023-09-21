Form Three Learner Fatally Stabs Classmate

7 minutes ago

Police in Bulawayo have arrested an 18-year-old Form Three learner for murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed another Form Three learner in the chest with a knife.

In a statement posted on their X page, Police said the now-deceased 17-year-old learner was stabbed in the chest with an okapi knife on Wednesday, 20 September at Magwegwe North Shopping Centre.

The victim was stabbed for allegedly assaulting the suspect’s friend aged 16, who is a Form Four learner. Police said:

