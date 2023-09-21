Form Three Learner Fatally Stabs Classmate

Form Three Learner Fatally Stabs Classmate7 minutes ago
Police in Bulawayo have arrested an 18-year-old Form Three learner for murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed another Form Three learner in the chest with a knife.
In a statement posted on their X page, Police said the now-deceased 17-year-old learner was stabbed in the chest with an okapi knife on Wednesday, 20 September at Magwegwe North Shopping Centre.
The victim was stabbed for allegedly assaulting the suspect’s friend aged 16, who is a Form Four learner. Police said:
Police in Bulawayo have arrested a Form Three student (18) in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Magwegwe North Shopping Centre on 20/09/23 in which another Form Three student (17) died after being stabbed in the chest with an okapi knife.
The victim had slapped the suspect once on the face after accusing him of assaulting his friend (16) who is a Form Four student.
In an unrelated murder case, which occurred at Village 13B, Mkosi Resettlement in Masvingo on Saturday, a 34-year-old man is on the run after allegedly killing another man for insulting his wife. Police said:
Police in Masvingo are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Taurai Murozvi Mabisvo (34) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Ernest Chakauya (43) died on 16/09/23 at Village 13B, Mkosi Resettlement.
The suspect struck Ernest Chakauya (43) with a log on the head resulting in the victim hitting a metal stove with the head after falling down.
The victim had insulted the suspect’s wife. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News