Police Officer Steals From Mnangagwa's Farm

The suspects pounced on Precabe Farm and stole copper cables but Mukuli was nabbed by alert security details when the gang tried to steal the solar panels from Brownland Farm.

Mukuli appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Samukelisiwe Gumbo for contravening provisions of the Electricity Act and was remanded in custody to 22 September.

Prosecuting, Michelle Daraja said that on 07 September, Mukuli and three accomplices, Brandon Ncube, William Wurayayi and one Jameson went to Precabe Farm where they stole copper cables from a water pump house.

While in the act, they were interrupted by alert security details but three others managed to escape.

Mukuli was apprehended but he wrestled with and overpowered the security details until he managed to escape.

On 14 September at around 11 PM, the gang connived to steal solar panels from Brownland Estate Farm. Said Daraja:

The four accused persons went to the mentioned farm and removed and took 3×335 watts solar panels supplying power to the borehole. They hid the panels in a nearby bush. They were, however, spotted by the security details from neighbouring Precabe Farm who tracked them down.

The court also heard that as the suspects attempted to board their getaway Honda Fit vehicle, the security details pounced and managed to apprehend Mukuli while three others escaped.

Mukuli indicated that they had hidden the solar panels in a bush near the scene and this linked them to the copper cables theft.

The security details handed over Mukuli to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Kwekwe leading to his subsequent appearance in court.

