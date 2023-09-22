Mliswa-Chikoka Elected Hurungwe RDC Chairperson

She was a victim of alleged factional fights that rocked ZANU PF primaries resulting in her losing her Hurungwe West constituency to little-known Chinjai Kambuzuma.

Mliswa-Chikoka was accused by her rivals in ZANU PF of taking instructions from her brother, Temba Mliswa, on how to manage ZANU PF’s internal issues, which allegedly resulted in her loss.

Mliswa is a former Hurungwe West MP and former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson

Following her failure to return to Parliament, Mliswa-Chikoka “humbled” herself to become a non-elected councillor.

