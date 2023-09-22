Mliswa-Chikoka Elected Hurungwe RDC Chairperson

Mliswa-Chikoka Elected Hurungwe RDC Chairperson5 minutes ago
Former Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has been voted Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC) chairman, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
She won 20 votes while Councillor Jani garnered 13 votes during chamber elections held at Magunje Growth Point on Thursday to become defacto mayor.
Mliswa-Chikoka, who got a seat on the Hurungwe Rural District Council courtesy of the newly introduced women’s quota system, is also the ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson.
She was a victim of alleged factional fights that rocked ZANU PF primaries resulting in her losing her Hurungwe West constituency to little-known Chinjai Kambuzuma.
Mliswa-Chikoka was accused by her rivals in ZANU PF of taking instructions from her brother, Temba Mliswa, on how to manage ZANU PF’s internal issues, which allegedly resulted in her loss.
Mliswa is a former Hurungwe West MP and former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson
Following her failure to return to Parliament, Mliswa-Chikoka “humbled” herself to become a non-elected councillor.
More: Pindula News