ZIMSEC Says To Increase Security Measures To Curb Exam Leakages

These methods include the provision of the examination material, which was otherwise allowed to be provided for by the examination centre for schools as well as increased security at our cluster centers where we do look after our question papers.

Dlamini refused to reveal the exact measures ZIMSEC has put in place to curb examination leakages saying doing so is akin to “telling a thief where exactly your cameras are in your house.”

However, CITE reported a source as saying some of the measures will include the delivery of question papers on the day of writing. Said the source:

Question papers may be delivered on the day so that no one will have access to them beforehand. These question papers will also have names of the candidates already filled on them, perhaps to prevent others from having more papers than necessary.

The source added that ZIMSEC will deploy vehicles to each cluster to ensure that papers are collected immediately after writing.

Earlier this month, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said that measures are already in place to prevent exam leakages.

He also said results for Grade Seven examinations will be released timeously this year to give parents time to prepare.

According to the Grade 7 2023 Examinations Timetable released by ZIMSEC in July, the exams are scheduled to begin on Monday 25 September 2023, with English 01.

