CiZC Urges SADC To Act Decisively In Resolving The Ongoing Crisis In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has called upon the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to take decisive action in resolving the ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe. The CiZC expressed concern over the disputed results of the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections and emphasised the negative impact it has had on the region.

During an online discussion titled “Zimbabwe’s Post-Election Legitimacy and Way Forward,” the CiZC concluded that it is crucial for SADC to play an active role in holding the Zimbabwean government and its institutions accountable. They stressed the importance of a dialogue process facilitated by SADC that includes all stakeholders, including civil society and the church, to address the issue of disputed elections.

The CiZC urged SADC to push for transparency and credibility in elections within the region, based on the report from the SADC electoral observer mission. CiZC said:

Feedback