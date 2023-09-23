Twelve ZANU PF Supporters Imprisoned For Public Violence At The Party's Headquarters

7 minutes ago

Twelve ZANU PF supporters were imprisoned on Thursday for their alleged involvement in public violence at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

They had participated in a demonstration demanding the dismissal of ZANU PF’s Harare Youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Mahachi. The accused appeared before Harare Magistrate Appollonia Marutya and were remanded in custody. They will return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

What Transpired:

According to the State, on September 19, the twelve individuals gathered at the ZANU PF headquarters, where they chanted party slogans and held placards calling for Mahachi’s removal. Despite police warnings to cease their activities, they continued to disrupt the peace. Their prepared charge sheet stated:

