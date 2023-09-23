WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe Says He Provides Hope Beyond Real Estate

Zimbabwe’s real estate industry has experienced significant changes, with WestProp at the forefront.

Sharpe says his dedication to Zimbabwe’s progress extends beyond constructing luxurious properties. WestProp recently sponsored Miss Universe Zimbabwe. This sponsorship marked Zimbabwe’s return to the global stage of the pageant after a 22-year absence due to political difficulties. As part of their support, WestProp provided the winner of Miss Universe Zimbabwe with two years of free accommodation in one of their luxurious properties in Harare.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

During the event, Ken Sharpe, the CEO of WestProp, shared a conversation he had with his wife, touching on the timeless debate between beauty and intelligence in conquering the world. Reflecting on his wife’s qualities, including her kindness and love for others, Sharpe concluded that it is ultimately love that will conquer the world.

Tags

Leave a Comment