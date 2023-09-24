Police Officer Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Bank Robbery

6 minutes ago

A police officer has been arrested and charged with corruption for her alleged involvement with suspects in a bank robbery. The robbery took place at a Nedbank branch in Bulawayo, resulting in the theft of US$270,000 and R2.2 million.

Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu, aged 38, employed at Central Investigation Department (CID) Stores and Business at Bulawayo Central Police Station, faces charges of obstructing the course of justice. It is claimed that she received a Honda Fit vehicle from the bank robbery suspects.

Investigations revealed that Ndlovu had been in communication with at least two of the nine suspected robbers before and after the incident. Call histories linked her to the suspects.

