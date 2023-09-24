Zimbabwean Nanny Says She Was Fired By Wife Of Britain's ex-PM Boris Johnson In 3 Days

7 minutes ago

A Zimbabwean nanny named Theresa Dawes claims that she was fired by Carrie Johnson, the wife of Boris Johnson, just three days into her job after she was found drinking a glass of wine with Boris Johnson to celebrate the birth of their baby. Theresa (59) alleges that she is owed thousands of pounds. Boris allegedly apologized, citing Carrie’s hormones as the reason for the dismissal. Theresa is considering legal action to recover her unpaid wages and severance pay.

The Johnsons have denied Theresa’s claims. Boris Johnson, as a former Prime Minister, receives a substantial annual allowance of £115,000 and has earned millions from speaking engagements. Theresa insists that there was no inappropriate behaviour between her and Boris, and their discussions centred on Zimbabwean politics.

Theresa regrets getting involved with the Johnsons, stating that the situation has been a complete nightmare. She believes that the reason for her dismissal may have been Carrie’s mother witnessing her having wine with Boris. She said:

