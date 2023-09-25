26-year-old Prince Thuso Moyo Elected Victoria Falls Mayor

5 minutes ago

A 26-year-old Councillor, Prince Thuso Moyo, was this Monday elected as the new Mayor of Victoria Falls City, with Councillor Lungile Nyoni as his deputy.

The elections were initially disrupted last week after residents opposed the mayoral candidacy of Ephias Mambume, claiming he was not “local enough.”

Nine elected councillors and two Women’s Quota CCC councillors initially held a closed-door meeting with party leaders to discuss the election. The national leadership reportedly instructed the councillors on who to elect, leading to disruptions by residents during the council meeting.

