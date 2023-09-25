Armed Robbers Targeted Secondary School In Budiriro And Stole $1600 Cash

Armed Robbers Targeted Secondary School In Budiriro And Stole $1600 Cash5 minutes ago
A secondary school in Budiriro, a suburb of Harare, was targeted by armed robbers who assaulted security guards and stole $1,600 in cash. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said they are conducting an investigation into the incident and have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in solving the case.
The statement said the suspects who were armed with a pistol, entered the school premises on Friday and broke into the Bursar’s office, where they accessed and stole the money from a safe. Read the statement:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 23/09/23 at a secondary school in Budiriro 1. Three unknown suspects armed with a pistol attacked four security guards who were on duty at the school before gaining entry into the Bursar’s office where they broke a safe and stole US$1 600 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.Feedback
There are several occasions in which robbers have targeted schools. In 2021, a group of eight robbers used dynamite to blow up the strongroom in the administration block at Gateway High School in Harare, stealing US$ 250,000 cash before fleeing.
