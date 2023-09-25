Armed Robbers Targeted Secondary School In Budiriro And Stole $1600 Cash

5 minutes ago

A secondary school in Budiriro, a suburb of Harare, was targeted by armed robbers who assaulted security guards and stole $1,600 in cash. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said they are conducting an investigation into the incident and have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in solving the case.

The statement said the suspects who were armed with a pistol, entered the school premises on Friday and broke into the Bursar’s office, where they accessed and stole the money from a safe. Read the statement: