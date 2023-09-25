Chin'ono Responds To Being Called A Threat To National Security

5 minutes ago

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has responded to being called a threat to national security by President Mnangagwa’s Director of Information, Dr. Anyway Mutambudzi. Chin’ono was labelled as such after criticising the government’s failure to rehabilitate the Birchenough Bridge.

He accused the government of using trumped-up charges to silence critics and mentioned his past arrests for exposing corruption. Chin’ono stated that the government’s attempt to intimidate critics extends to journalists, opposition politicians, and anyone who exposes their failures. He said: