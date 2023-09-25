Gweru Man Robbed Of Cash And Gold By Men Posing As Gold Buyers

5 minutes ago

A man in Gweru, Zimbabwe, was robbed of 7 grams of gold and cash by three armed men posing as potential buyers. The incident occurred in Shurugwi, where the robbers approached the man while he was selling the gold. They offered a partial payment of US$200 and agreed to complete the transaction in Gweru.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the matter was now under investigation. The Chronicle cites him as saying: