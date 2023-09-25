Serial Shoplifter Jailed One Year For Stealing Groceries Worth Over ZW$700,000

7 minutes ago

Blessed Makumbe, a serial shoplifter, was sentenced to one year in jail after stealing groceries worth over ZW$700,000 (US$152) from a TM Pick N Pay Supermarket in Bulawayo.

Makumbe, a 32-year-old from the Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo pleaded not guilty but was convicted on six counts of theft. He received a two-year sentence with six months suspended, and another six months suspended for five years on the condition of no similar offences. The incidents occurred on different dates in September 2023.

What transpired:

Prosecutor Joseph Rugara told the court that on September 1 at approximately 7:35 pm, Blessed Makumbe entered TM Pick N Pay Supermarket in Bulawayo. He went to the shelves, took two sets of 6-piece tablespoons, concealed them under his jacket, and left the store without paying for them.

Feedback