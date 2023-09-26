"Get Your Facts Straight", Ostallos Tells Church Leaders

While the overtures of church leaders to try and resolve the political and constitutional crisis which intensified after the shambolic 23 August 2023 polls is welcome, it must be based on correct facts of the matter. The election was a sham because the ZEC violated the Constitution, electoral law, and regional and international guidelines on conducting free, fair, credible, and verifiable polls. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Chamisa rejected the outcome of the 23 August presidential election after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared Mnangagwa the winner with 52.6% of the votes.

The SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) on Zimbabwe’s 2023 Harmonised Elections and other foreign observers said that the polls did not meet regional and international benchmarks to be deemed free and fair.

CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi said, “Mukonori ought to extricate himself from this partisan position if he is to retain the respect which he commanded over the years.”

Political and Socio-Economic commentator Never Maswerasei warned Mukonori against “portraying” himself as “holier than thou” saying the Roman Catholic Church is full of scandals. He wrote on the social media site X:

I am born and bred a Catholic but he must NOT push us to start talking about sensitive things they do behind the veil in church. He is not the holier-than-thou saint that he wants to portray. Somebody close to him must urgently pass the message. Pius Ncube would actually make a better saint than this guy but we don’t want to go there. Let him enjoy his share of Mnangagwa’s US$350 million election fund quietly. Don’t be fooled, they have children these ones.

He was referring to former Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Pius Alick Mvundla Ncube who resigned from his post on 11 September 2007 after his alleged sexual relationship with a married woman, Rosemary Sibanda, was exposed.

