Masvingo Council Bans Workers From Drinking Kambucha At Work

4 minutes ago

Masvingo City Council Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa has banned employees from consuming the Kambucha/Kombucha drink during working hours on the advice of council doctors who established that the drink was an alcoholic substance.

The ban follows incidents in which some city workers have been reporting for work drunk while others were openly drinking Kambucha at work claiming it has medicinal properties.

But in an internal memo addressed to all heads of department within the local authority, Mukaratirwa announced a ban on the consumption of Kambucha during working hours. Reads the memo:

