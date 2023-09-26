Masvingo Council Bans Workers From Drinking Kambucha At Work

Masvingo Council Bans Workers From Drinking Kambucha At Work4 minutes ago
Masvingo City Council Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa has banned employees from consuming the Kambucha/Kombucha drink during working hours on the advice of council doctors who established that the drink was an alcoholic substance.
The ban follows incidents in which some city workers have been reporting for work drunk while others were openly drinking Kambucha at work claiming it has medicinal properties.
But in an internal memo addressed to all heads of department within the local authority, Mukaratirwa announced a ban on the consumption of Kambucha during working hours. Reads the memo:
It has come to our attention that some Council employees come to work whilst drunk due to the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances.
It has also been noted that some employees are seen consuming Kambucha drink during working hours in the guise that it is medicinal.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
However, we are reliably and authoritatively advised by the Council’s Medical Doctor that the drink contains alcohol.
In light of the above, it is advised that the consumption of Kambucha drink during working hours be banned with immediate effect.
Furthermore, employees are discouraged at all costs to report for duty whilst drunk, for such behaviours constitute acts of misconduct in terms of the City of Masvingo Employment Code of Conduct.
Kambucha was introduced not too long ago and some of its consumers consider it to be an energy drink with medicinal properties.
Others, mostly men, consider the beverage an aphrodisiac and consume Kambucha for its supposedly sex-enhancing properties.
More: Pindula News