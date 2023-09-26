Mnangagwa Chairs First Cabinet Meeting Since His Re-election

Mnangagwa has been accused of nepotism after he appointed his relatives to key government positions following his controversial re-election on 23 August.

He appointed his son Kudakwashe David and Tongai, his brother’s son, as deputy cabinet ministers.

Rushwaya is also a cousin to the controversial former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president and the current Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya.

Some of the Cabinet Ministers are considered Mnangagwa’s clansmen and cronies who are not the most competent people to serve in their respective portfolios.

