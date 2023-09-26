Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 252 Per US$1

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar has continued to lose value against the United States Dollar on the official forex market.

At this Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction, the Zim dollar averaged $5 252.6558, down from $5 015.4279 per US Dollar last week.

The total amount on offer today was US$20 000 000.00 but US$18 693 948.80 was allotted.

