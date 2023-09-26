Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 252 Per US$1

Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Moves To $5 252 Per US$16 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Dollar has continued to lose value against the United States Dollar on the official forex market.
At this Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wholesale foreign currency auction, the Zim dollar averaged $5 252.6558, down from $5 015.4279 per US Dollar last week.
The total amount on offer today was US$20 000 000.00 but US$18 693 948.80 was allotted.
20 bids totalling US$18 893 948.80 were received and only one bid was disqualified, with the other 19 bids receiving allotments.
The highest rate was ZWL$5 305.0000 while the lowest bid rate was ZWL$4 200.0000.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Forex AuctionExchange RatesForexForex Auction SystemForex Auction Trading SystemExchange rateZimbabwe DollarZim dollarForex Auction AllotmentsWholesale Foreign Exchange Auction