Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Approaches SADC Chairman Over Disputed August Elections

In light of that, Your Excellency, we humbly request that your office diplomatically engage Harare to assist this country in returning to majority rule.

The current electoral coup is not good for Zimbabwe, the SADC and the African Union.

Most of the election observer missions, including SEOM, reported that the elections did not meet regional and international standards for the holding of free, fair and credible polls.

Mutasa described President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s win as an “electoral coup”. He wrote:

The SADC that you lead faces the task of pre-empting and hence stopping the scourge of military coups, by averting and stopping “electoral coups” in southern Africa. Zimbabwe must be assisted by the region to cure the bane of contested elections and governmental legitimacy which is stalling her economic recovery and sustainable growth. As a way ahead, Mr. President, we kindly ask your esteemed office to cause a SADC extraordinary summit to meet and receive reports from all parties including our present government and us, civil society.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rejected the election outcome and has been engaging SADC leaders to intervene and call for a fresh election.

